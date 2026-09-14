Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Palak Muchhal welcomes eco-friendly Bappa home, says “We feel a fresh sense of gratitude”

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Mumbai: Singer Palak Muchhal is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family, welcoming Ganpati Bappa home for a five-day stay.

The singer, who has been observing the festival since childhood, continues the family tradition even after moving from Indore to Mumbai two decades ago.

Speaking to ANI about the celebrations, Palak shared that Ganesh Chaturthi has always held a special place in her family. “Ever since I can remember, we’ve been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and Bappa comes to our house for five days,” she said.

The family has once again opted for an eco-friendly celebration this year, Palak shared, further adding that her mother personally crafted the entire mandap, adding a special, handmade touch to the festivities.

“Just like every year, the decorations are eco-friendly. Mom made the entire mandap with her own hands. Bappa’s idol is also eco-friendly,” she added.

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Expressing gratitude, the singer said that she never asks for anything and instead chooses to simply thank Bappa for the blessings she has received.

“Every year, we feel a fresh sense of gratitude for all the memories and blessings we’ve received over the year. Like I always say, I never ask Bappa for anything, but I always just say thank you. And Bappa gives me so many reasons every year to say thanks,” Palak said.

From intimate home celebrations to grand festivities, celebrities have embraced Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, joy and a strong sense of tradition.

Among them are actors Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Sunita Ahuja, Suniel Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.

(Source: ANI)