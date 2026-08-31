Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Chiranjeevi unveils eco-friendly ‘Seed Ganesha’ idols in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: With Ganesh Chaturthi still a few weeks away, actor Chiranjeevi has joined an environmental campaign urging people to choose eco-friendly idols for the festival.

The actor on Sunday unveiled ‘Seed Ganesha’ idols by Green India Challenge at his Hyderabad residence.

Green India Challenge founder and former MP J Santosh Kumar was also present during the launch. The initiative encourages people to use idols made from natural clay, cocopeat and coconut fibre, with seeds of native trees such as neem and tamarind.

Chiranjeevi spoke about the environmental concerns linked to the use of Plaster of Paris idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said, “When Vinayaka Chavithi arrives, every street turns festive. Intense use of Plaster of Paris idols which caused polluting water resources is a growing big concern”. He also noted that a festival must give health and the Lord’s blessings to every home.

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The actor also appealed to people to immerse the idol at home after the puja. He said, “Worship Vinayaka and fulfill your duty to plant trees, both at once.” Chiranjeevi went on to praise Santosh Kumar’s work through the Green India Challenge and described the initiative as a ‘Yagna’. According to the campaign, nearly 19.60 crore saplings have been planted across the country so far.

The Seed Ganesha campaign was first launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.5 lakh idols were distributed free every season as part of the initiative.

The campaign also aims to encourage citizens, housing societies, and temple committees to opt for Seed Ganesha idols this year. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14.

The Green India Challenge was launched in 2018 with the aim of encouraging people to plant and care for trees. The campaign follows the formula of planting three saplings, nurturing them for three years and nominating three more people to do the same.

(Source: ANI)