From family moments to travel culinary quest: Katrina Kaif shares candid May update with fans

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Mumbai : Actor Katrina Kaif has given fans a glimpse into her personal life with a reflective and lighthearted social media update as she bid farewell to the month of May.

Sharing a serene photograph of herself on Instagram, the actor looked back on some of her recent experiences, offering followers a rare peek into her life away from film sets and public appearances.

Known for her disciplined lifestyle and dedication to fitness, Kaif’s latest post highlighted everything from culinary discoveries to cherished family moments.

Among the highlights of her month was her ongoing quest to find the perfect cup of hot chocolate and coffee during her travels.

“Whichever city I go, my search for the Best hot chocolate is on,” Kaif wrote, adding that she had managed to discover both the “best hot chocolate” and the “best coffee” during her recent outings.

The actor also shared amusing anecdotes involving her family. In a playful reference to her mother’s life, Kaif joked about her “strange hairstyle”. She also mentioned her brother, Reza, humorously noting that merely looking at him made her legs hurt, a lighthearted nod to his intense fitness routine.

Despite being on the move, Kaif revealed that she remained committed to her health-conscious lifestyle.

Summing up her dietary discipline, she wrote, “Sugar Gluten Dairy.”

Adding a whimsical touch to the update, the actor mentioned Gajapati Kulapati, the popular children’s book character, sharing that the character “has a cold.” She also gave a glimpse of her baby’s hand.

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She also spoke about discovering the Punjabi song ‘Naa Pushde’ by Saivi Fareed on her own, jokingly remarking that “absolutely nobody told me about it”.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans and members of the film fraternity, with many praising Kaif’s glowing appearance and relatable reflections from her everyday life.

On the personal front, Katrina and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

The couple announced the arrival of their “bundle of joy” through a heartfelt social media post and later revealed their son’s name in January through a joint update featuring a glimpse of the newborn’s tiny hand.

The couple had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2025, writing, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read : Padma Bhushan Awardee Suman Kalyanpur Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Mumbai

(ANI)