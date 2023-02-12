For Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding, Shershaah’s Ranjha song was rewritten

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautiful video of their wedding ceremony on Thursday, in which the bride walks down the aisle. The video looks magical in every way, and the song “Ranjha” made Kiara’s entry even more special. The song Ranjha from their movie “Shershah” was playing as the bride made her way towards the groom in the asile. The soulful song was rewritten specifically for their wedding.

Ranjha is a song from Sidharth and Kiara’s first movie together, Shershaah. The video was recently posted on Instagram by the wedding filmmaker, who documented Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. They also made it clear that Kiara wanted Ranjha to be her wedding song.

Sharing the clip, The Wedding Filmer captioned it, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on Ranjha, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ she maintained!”

It added, “So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!” Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya lent their voices to the song. The lyrics were penned by Shradha Sehgal.

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love during the filming of Shershaah. On February 7, they got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pink lehenga and diamond jewellery to the ceremony. For the ideal regal appearance, Sidharth chose an ivory sherwani and polki jewellery set with extremely fine uncut diamonds.