Web series Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi
Elnaaz Norouzi Photo: IANS

For Elnaaz Norouzi, athleisure is the way to go

By IANS
0 8

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) There is an Iranian whiff in the Bollywood air these days. Ever since she zoomed into the limelight with her small but impressive act in the web series “Sacred Games”, Tehran-born Elnaaz Norouzi has made Bollywood sit up and notice.

Her performance in the Punjabi film “Khiro Khundi” was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, “Abhay”. The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa’s “Made in India” and Tony Kakkar’s “Naagin jaise kamar hila”, is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

Related News

Ayushmann: Blessed to be acting at a time when I can root…

SRK-starrer ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ clocks 26…

Mira to Shahid: Happy birthday to the love of my life

Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for crossing 50mn followers on…

Elnaaz, who loves being fit, believes sporty is the right way to go when it comes to making a stylish statement in leisure. She recently opted for Athleisure for a casual statement, and slayed it as few can.

You might also like
Entertainment

Ayushmann: Blessed to be acting at a time when I can root for social causes

Entertainment

SRK-starrer ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ clocks 26 years

Entertainment

Mira to Shahid: Happy birthday to the love of my life

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for crossing 50mn followers on Instagram

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.