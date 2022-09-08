First Look of Thank God unveiled, trailer to release tomorrow

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s first look from his upcoming comedy film, Thank God is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the poster, which he captioned, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”

In cinemas on October 25.@SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/78fjGfsUkq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2022

In the poster, Ajay could be seen sitting on a throne in a cool black suit with a heavy beard and sunglasses on, in a dapper look.

Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Helmed by the ‘Dhamaal’ director Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

The film marks Sidharth and Ajay’s first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be also seen in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming sports period film ‘Maidaan’, in his next directorial film ‘Bholaa’ alongside actor Tabu, which is an official Hindi remake of a south film, and in ‘Drishyam 2’ which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action film ‘Yodha’ alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna and in ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite south actor Rashmika Mandanna.