Firing reported outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai, probe underway

Mumbai: Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of Bollywood film director and producer Rohit Shetty in Mumbai on Sunday, police officials said.

Following the incident, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

Officials said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible for the firing. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

Rohit Shetty is a well-known filmmaker in the Indian film industry and is known for hit films such as Golmaal and Singham.

(Source: ANI)