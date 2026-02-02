Firing outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai home sparks film industry concern

Advertisement

A firing incident that occurred on early Sunday morning outside the residence of the filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Juhu area of Mumbai has been severely criticized by the Indian Film and Television Directors association (IFTDA) that described it as a deeply disturbing event and raised serious concerns about the subject of safety and security of the industry personalities.

Police said that unknown attackers shot at least four to five rounds at the home of the multi-storey building, and struck the building facade, around 12.30-12.45 am. There were no reported injuries and Shetty was in the house when this happened. Bullet shells were collected and an FIR has been filed against it in the Juhu police station under the Arms Act.

Mumbai police, along with Crime Branch and the forensic teams, were also quick to the scene, and the area was cordoned off as the CCTV cameras were reviewed to trace the movements of the attackers amid the tightened security round the upscale neighborhood.

The IFTDA said in a statement that “the entire film fraternity was shocked and concerned about the safety and welfare of Shetty”,-who is known for successful films like Golmaal, Singham and the Cop Universe. The IFTDA has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a personal interest in the investigation to ensure that the confidence in the industry is not lost. The body expressed that the Mumbai Police should move with speed and arrest and charge the culprits and provide security to Shetty and his family.

Five suspects have been arrested by the law enforcement in Pune and are under interrogation at the Mumbai Crime Branch.

In the process of the current investigation, Shetty has requested his close friends in the movie industry to avoid coming to his house for the next 48 hours as a precautionary basis while investigations proceed.

The motive behind the firing is not known and the police officials are looking at every lead in the process of a thorough investigation.

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.