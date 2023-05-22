Fire breaks out in theatre after Jr. NTR fans burst crackers

On the occasion of Telugu actor Jr. NTR’s 40th birthday, his film Simhadri was re-released in South India on Friday. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and written by his father, V.Vijayendra Prasad, the film was one of the highest-grossing films of its time and catapulted NTR to superstar fame.

During one of the evenings shows in Vijayawada’s Apsara Theatre in Gandhi Nagar locality, fans burst crackers, causing fire, which led to the cancellation of the remaining evening shows. Although no casualties were reported, the accident damaged a few seats.

The film, which was remastered and released in 4K, opened to excellent reception and registered a solid opening. Fans came in huge numbers to rewatch the film and to celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday, but the unpredictable incident left fans angry and disappointed.

A video from the incident has surfaced online on social media. The upcoming shows of the day had to be cancelled after a fire broke out inside the theatre. Police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure everyone’s safe exit.

#JrNTR fans burnt crackers in Apsara theatre in #Vijayawada on Saturday as part of celebrating his birthday during his movie #SIMHADRI. Due to fire crackers seats in d theatre were burnt. @tarak9999 @JrNTR_ @APPOLICE100 @JrNTRDevotees pic.twitter.com/wphN7Lh4Zo — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) May 20, 2023

On the work front, NTR will again be collaborating with the director Koratala Siva in his forthcoming action drama, which will release in 2024. The actor will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s directional action film NTR31 with co-actor Alia Bhatt. Director Neel revealed that the film is his dream project. The flick is expected to release in 2023.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Falling Out With Anil Ravipudi Over Item Song