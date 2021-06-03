FIR Filed Against Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani For Violating Covid-19 Norms

Mumbai: An FIR has been register against the Bollywood Rumoured Couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating the Covid-19 norms.

As per Mumbai police, both the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

A case has been registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section, the police added.

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lock-down till June 15.

 

