Poonam Pandey obscene photoshoot
FIR Against Unknown Persons For Posting Pictures Of Poonam Pandey’s Obscene Photoshoot

By KalingaTV Bureau

Panaji: Actor Poonam Pandey has caused yet another stir in Goa. The Goa Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against unknown persons days after pictures of her provocative photoshoot at the secluded Chapoli dam site in Canacona appeared on social media.

The FIR followed a complaint by local opposition party, Goa Forward, which had alleged that Pandey had participated in a “porn” photoshoot in a property owned by the Goa government’s Water Resources department.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Pankaj Singh, an offence had been registered against unknown persons under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code.

In September, Pandey (29) had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and molestation at the Canacona police station.

(With inputs from IANS)

