Fighter Full Movie Leaked on Torrent sites: Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s film falls prey to piracy

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s latest film ‘Fighter’ has fallen prey to piracy. The Fighter movie was released in Theaters on January 25 one day ahead of Republic Day in India. According to reports, the full movie is reportedly leaked on torrent sites where anyone can download it online for free.

According to reports, the full Fighter movie was available on torrents and other websites since the Day 1 of its release. Moreover, the movie is reportedly in high-quality HD format. This might might affect the box office collection of the movie.

The movie is based on the Indian Air Force officers life and stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the duo will be seen together on the screen for the first time. Hrithik acts as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in teh movie. The movie directed by Siddharth Anand , is said to have plenty of aerial action scenes and VFX.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others in key roles.

Meanwhile, the movie is going steady at the box office towards Rs 100 crore club with an earning of Rs 60 crore within two days of its release. It got Rs 39 crore net in India on Friday and Rs 22 crore on Thursday.