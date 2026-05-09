FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi to perform opening ceremony in Canada

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New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony on May 12 in Toronto, Canada. This marks yet another achievement for her in her growing international career.

An official announcement has been uploaded in which it is reportedly said that Nora is set to take the stage along with impressive international line-up featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the biggest global entertainment and sporting events of the year. It will bring together music, sport and culture on a massive international stage. It is likely to attract millions of viewers worldwide and the most watched broadcasting event on the television.

Nora was previously seen in FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations and her return to the global football stage reflects the growing international demand for her performances.

‘Fifaworldcup’ has officially announced about the event on their Instagram account, the message reads, “The Opening Ceremony in 🇨🇦 Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the 🏆 FIFA World Cup 2026. 👏

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Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across 🇲🇽 Mexico and the 🇺🇸 United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage. 🤩

As well as a mosaic-inspired reimagining of the FIFA World Cup trophy, I look forward to Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince and other artists mesmerising audiences the world over. ⚽❤️”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino – FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)