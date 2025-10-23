Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal offers prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

Advertisement

Ujjain: Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

She attended the Bhasma Aarti and experienced the divine atmosphere while seated in the Nandi Mandapam.

Shared her experience after visiting the temple and attending Bhasma Aarti, Nikita told ANI, “For the first time, I got the good fortune of getting the darshan of Baba Mahakal and attending Bhasma Aarti. I am very grateful to Baba Mahakaleshwar because nothing can happen without his will. I also thank the temple administration for inviting and giving me the opportunity to attend the Aarti.”

Baba Mahakaleshwar’s world-renowned Bhasma Aarti is considered divine and mystical. Devotees from far and wide gather at the Mahakal temple to witness the sacred ritual performed during the Brahma Muhurta and seek blessings from Baba Mahakal.

‘Bhasma aarti’ (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ period, between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m.

According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal’s doors were opened at Brahma Muhurta, following tradition. After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood.

After that, a unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed, accompanied by the beating of drums and the blowing of Shankhs (conch shells).

Additionally, it is believed that the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal during the month of Shravan has all their sufferings removed and all their wishes fulfilled.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the temple is situated on the banks of the River Shipra.

(Source: ANI)