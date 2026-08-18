“Feeling so disillusioned by marriages breaking”: Kashmera Shah’s cryptic post amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy

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Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, actress Kashmera Shah has attracted attention with her vague social media posting about love, marriage and cheating.

Along with a photo of a heart shaped in the sky, she also expressed what genuine love is all about to her in her Instagram account.

Her social media posting read, “It make me Wonder these days if anyone really goes all out to make love feel special and worth loving?

She further wrote, “Feeling so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating.”

The post which didn’t mention Sunita and Govinda’s names, comes recently after Sunita’s series of comments that accused Govinda of affairs and said that his association with his younger co-star is more than just a professional relationship.

A day after Sunita’s explosive allegations, Govinda clarified and had stated in a video message.

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Interestingly, Kashmera’s last posting comes with an extensive history of animosity with Govinda’s wife SunitaAhuja, with who the family feud has been there for several years now but after which both have reconcile.

Actress Kasmhera is hitched with Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda’s relative.

This is precisely why her recent cryptic comments have caught people’s eye and the entire controversy related to Govinda and Ssunita has attracted huge attention of people and media.

Look at the post here:

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