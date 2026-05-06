Fauzi Crew Member lost life in road accient near Ramoji Film City

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Hyderabad: In a tragic accident near Ramoji Film City which has claimed the life of a crew member associated with the upcoming film Fauzi, starring Prabhas. The incident occurred when a production vehicle carrying team members crashed into a road divider while heading to the shooting location.

According to initial information, the accident did not take place on the film set but a few kilometres away from the filming site. One crew member lost their life in the crash, while several others sustained injuries, some of them serious. Despite the incident, filming has not been halted and continues as per schedule.

Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is set in the pre-Independence era and revolves around themes of resistance, sacrifice, and patriotism. The film presents Prabhas in a powerful role as a soldier leading a lone battalion in a fight against colonial forces.

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The project also features actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada in significant roles, with Imanvi Esmail as the female lead. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been positioned as a large-scale patriotic drama.

The first look of Fauzi, unveiled on Prabhas’s birthday in October 2025, hinted at an intense narrative set against a war backdrop, focusing on a lone warrior’s journey marked by courage and destiny.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances of the accident, while those injured continue to receive medical attention.