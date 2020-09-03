Los Angeles: Hollywood action superstar Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he along with his wife and their two children tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now.

Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a long video, giving health updates and urging people to take necessary safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic, reports variety.com.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in the video.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.

“Testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” he said, adding that he is now relieved because he has recovered from the disease.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious and we are, thank God, we are healthy,” he happily expressed.

Not only this, he also shared the do’s and don’ts of Covid-19.

“The other thing is wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day.

“This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicising it.

“It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do and it’s the responsible thing to do. Not only for yourself and your family, but also for your fellow human beings,” he urged.

(IANS)