By IANS
Mumbai: The Farhan Akhtar-starrer “Toofaan” is all set for a digital release on July 16, the actor tweeted on Wednesday.

He wrote: “With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz.

The film marks the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two had earlier worked together in the 2013 release “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”.

“Toofaan” revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

“Toofaan” will release on Amazon Prime Video.

