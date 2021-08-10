Farhan Akhtar brings Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt together in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar has finally decided to make a comeback as a director with his upcoming movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ The film ropes together Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, followed by the famous genre of an exciting road trip.

The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after Don 2. Riteish Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films have partnered up with Farhan for the project.

As Bollywood’s one of the most classic movies Dil Chahta Hai completed 20 years of release, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to make the announcement with a video revealing this big new project. Fans have bigger expectations, not only because three of Bollywood’s leading actresses can be seen together but also because Dil Chahta Hai has left an immense effect on the viewers.

Apart from that, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, as an attempt on yet another road trip movie did not disappoint the audience.

The Rock On star posted on Twitter a small clip edited specially to make the announcement. The clip begins with, “From the maker of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”. Further mentioning the three main actress names and ending with an image of a car made with assembled pictures of different cities of India. Latter the name of the movie appears at the bottom of the clip.

He captioned the video as, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.” The background music in the video is ‘Firefly’ by When Chai Met Toast.

Watch the video here:

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan has worked with Priyanka in the 2019 emotional drama The Sky Is Pink, which was based on the real life story of Ayesha Chaudhary and her adorable parents. The role for Ayesha was beautifully played by the talented Zaira Wasim. Similarly, the director/actor has also co-acted with Katrina in the superhit road trip movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011.

Alia on the other hand, has only had one professional interaction with Farhan that is a producer of her superhit 2019 musical drama Gully Boy.