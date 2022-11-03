Fans call out Pathaan teaser for being copied, share stills from Captain America and other films as proof

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The star dropped the teaser of Pathaan as a gift to his fans during his big day.

SRK’s Pathaan is one of the much-anticipated films of the year, and its teaser has taken the internet by storm. While many liked the thrilling performance of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, some pointed out that most scenes were copied from other films.

Fans took to Twitter, to express their happiness and amazement after watching the jaw-dropping teaser. However, some trended the teaser for being copied from other films such as Captain America, War, Sanju, Saaho, and others.

One user shared pictures comparing similar action sequences of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer with Hrithik Roshan-led War. Another user posted a collab of a scene from the 2005 film Dus in which Zayed Khan drops a grenade inside a tank while riding a bike along with a scene from Pathaan. Similarly, many posts stated how the complete trailer is basically a sequel of many scenes from various hit films.

Take a look:

Now these two scenes on your right side are copied from two different movies- a) From Race 3 – 2018 Release

– where Salman is seen on the bike

SRK COPIED IT IN PATHAAN 2023 RLS! b) From Sanju – released in the same year 2018 – pic.twitter.com/yH5uAdwzRn — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

Here’s a thread of copied scenes shown in #Pathaan Teaser! 1. War- released in 2019 a) THE BIKE SCENE – SRK ON BIKE b) THE GHUNGROO DANCE SCENE- AND SRK DEEPIKA DANCE NUMBER (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0HADSsx6zq — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

Pura teaser ghatiya VFX

Scenes copied from WAR n TZH

Dialogue copied from SANJU Yes Sarookians are in COMA now.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/g7bFCbftzV — ℝ 2.0 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@Starboy__02) November 2, 2022

Pathaan felt like a Rohit Shetty film. SRK’s comeback will be with Atlee’s film which I think is surely going to be a lot better than this. — (@dostoyevesque) November 2, 2022

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars SRK in the lead alongside Deepika and John. Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and others can also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, Salman Khan as ‘Tiger’ also has an extended cameo. This action film is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, and is considered to be the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films.