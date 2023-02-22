Fan forcefully hugs Ranbir Kapoor and what he did next has won people hearts: Watch

There have been several incidents where fans forcibly take a selfie, shake hands, embrace, or even kiss their favorite movie actors. In most cases, bodyguards typically escorted them aside, or the celebrities themselves raise an alarm. Surprisingly, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t do so. The video of the same has gone viral in the social media.

The footage shows Ranbir Kapoor promoting his upcoming movie, “Tu Jhooti Main Makkar” at an event. He addressed the audience in front of him from the stage by joining his hands to form a heart symbol. Suddenly, a fan bursts onto the stage and physically leaps on the actor to hug him. Both the crew members and Ranbir are startled by this instance. But Ranbir keeps his composure and embraces the fan once more. They shared a lengthy embrace and even took a photo together for the crowd.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page named @RanbirKUniverse with a caption that read, “Get yourself an idol who treats his fans like the way Ranbir Kapoor does.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Get yourself an idol who treats his fans like the way Ranbir Kapoor does ❤️#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/zsC1CIwHav — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 18, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “he really is just the absolute sweetest.” Another commented, “Most humble actor.” A third comment read, “One of the main reasons why I am his fan, the way he treats his fans no matter what.”