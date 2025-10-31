Fan asks SRK for room in Mannat, actor answer will make you roll with laughter

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan will be soon turning 60 and fans have started to throng to the city for the celebrations. However, one fan took to X and requested King Khan to rent out a room in Mannat- his house.

The Bollywood actor had on Thursday hosted an #AskSRK session on X wherein the fan had tweeted about his bizarre request. He got lucky when SRK responded to his request.

The fan had posted, “Sir, apke birthday ke liye Mumbai pahaunch gaye he… lekin room ni mil rahi. Mannat pe ek room milega kya sir?”

Be it tackling interviews or even his co-actors, SRK has always impressed us with his wit. He showed us his epic humour even this time.

Shah Rukh replied to the tweet as he said, “Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal…. Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!”

Fans flooded the post with questions for the superstar, many also wondered if SRK would be engaging in his annual birthday tradition from Mannat’s balcony.

Advertisement

In response to one of the fans, the actor, in his witty style, said, “Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!!”

Many others even shared details about their visit to Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations. “Welcome see you on 2nd,” the actor replied to a fan.

Throughout the interactive session, Shah Rukh also expressed his joy over the special film festival organised to mark his six-decade milestone. “I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all….u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se,” he said.

Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!! https://t.co/WgU3pUepGt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025