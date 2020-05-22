Faizal Siddiqui.

Faisal Siddiqui fallout: Keywords ‘ban TikTok’ see 488 per cent rise in search

By IANS

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) After TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui’s account was banned for “glorifying” acid attack in a video, there has been a surge of 488 per cent on searches about the video-sharing application’s ban.

A study by SEMrush has found a 488 per cent spike over the past seven days for the keywords “ban tik tok”. Other keywords that spiked over the past few days include “delete TikTok” and “Faisal Siddiqui”.

Searches for each keyword, respectively, spiked by 400 per cent and 800 per cent.

The study found that Faisal Siddiqui’s actions reverberated across the Internet, including on Twitter.

On the micro-blogging website, negative tweets related to TikTok were 48 per cent, and 23 per cent of the tweets expressed a positive opinion about banning the application.

The top Tik Tok related hashtags were #bantiktokInIndia, #Indiansagainsttiktok, and #bantiktokindia. The number of tweets entered under each hashtag, respectively, numbered 368K, 53.1k, and 125k.

You might also like
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu: It’s cool to be masked

Entertainment

‘Avatar’ sequels to resume production next week in NZ

Entertainment

Kerala actor Prithviraj, others return from Jordan after 50 days

Entertainment

Mouni Roy stranded in UAE for 2 months with 4 days’ clothes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.