Extreme BTS obsession leads 8 Indian teenagers to medical institution

Global sensation BTS boy band has gripped teenagers all over the world so much that they have been losing their sleep and mind over it.

As many as eight young school-going children, who are part of the BTS ARMY (the band’s fandom name), in India were recently hospitalized for their obsession with the world-famous K-pop group.

As reported by Ahmedabad Times, within the last 10 days, around eight teenagers were brought to the psychiatry department of Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad.

The report states that the addiction was so severe that teenagers use to spend 8 to 10 hours daily listening to K-pop. In an extreme case, a 14-year-old girl got so addicted that she would stay cooped up in her room, refusing to eat or sleep properly. She would listen to BTS music for hours on her laptop and phone.

Initially, her parents ignored but when they saw the change in her behavior, they took her to a doctor.

Weighing in on the matter the head of the Department of Psychiatry clinic, Dr. Kalrav Mistry told the publication that the cases of ‘BTS Obsession’ has been increasing.

Reportedly, one girl among the teens paid a huge amount to learn BTS’s choreographies. When her parents confronted her, she became violent and broke her laptop.

In another case, a girl began to consume drugs and needed medications to control her anxiety. She sometimes needed to be restrained to prevent her from running away.

The doctor revealed to the portal, “The youngsters are blindly following BTS, adopting their rockstar lifestyle, expensive clothes and all. And to meet these expenses they are resorting to stealing and drugs. By the time parents realize something is wrong, the obsession has reached a different level.”

Dr. Mistry also advised parents to regularly talk to their children, show love and affection, and keep tabs on their online consumption.