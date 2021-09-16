Ex-Mister India Manoj Patil attempts suicide, blames actor Sahil Khan for harassment

Ex-Mister India winner and athlete, Manoj Patil, recently tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his residence in Oshiwara. The incident took place between 12:30 a.m and 1 am at his home in Saileela building.

Patil has accused actor Sahil Khan for his alleged attempt, and said that the actor was harassing him for the past several days and trying to defame him on social media.

The model was rushed to Cooper hospital by his family members, later his manager informed the press that his condition was critical. Manoj recently submitted a letter to Oshiwara police station demanding Sahil Khan’s arrest for creating disturbances in his professional life.

According to a report by TOI, after his name been dragged into the matter, Sahil Khan reportedly stated,“This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no association with Manoj.”

The athlete’s manager, Pari Naaz, said that they have demanded an FIR to be registered against the actor. However, sources claim that no report has yet been registered at Oshiwara police station so far even though the officers visited Manoj Patil at the hospital.

For those unversed, Sahil Khan is an Indian film actor, fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. He gained fame by playing the lead in movies like ‘Style’ and ‘Xcuse Me’ along with Sharman Joshi.

