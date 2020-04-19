Ajaz Khan arrested
Ajaz Khan. (File Photo: IANS)

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan arrested over alleged hate speech

By IANS
0

Mumbai: Actor and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks in a Facebook post.

The actor was arrested by Khar Police Station on Saturday after he made some objectionable comments during a Facebook live session, according to a report in timesofIndia.com.

Related News

Popular Odia film comedian Black Ravi forced to sell…

Big B compares human beings in lockdown to caged animals

Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can change mindsets

‘Chhota Bheem’ to air on Doordarshan amid…

The police have reportedly charged Ajaz with hate speech, defamation and violation of prohibitory orders.

This is not the first time the police have taken action against Ajaz, who shot to fame participating in “Bigg Boss 7”. Last July, he was arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for posting objectionable videos promoting communal hatred.

You might also like
State

Popular Odia film comedian Black Ravi forced to sell vegetables on road during lock…

Entertainment

Big B compares human beings in lockdown to caged animals

Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can change mindsets

Entertainment

‘Chhota Bheem’ to air on Doordarshan amid lockdown

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.