‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Angus Cloud, a fan favourite from ‘Euphoria’ series, has passed away at the age of 25. The cause of death is not yet known. Cloud’s family announced the news on Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artiste, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” said his family in the statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement further read, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement read.

HBO also shared its statement with THR: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud was walking down the street in Manhattan when he got cast as drug dealer Fezco on ‘Euphoria’, HBO’s Primetime Emmy-winning addiction drama from Sam Levinson which also starred Zendaya. The role turned Cloud into a breakout star. His role was expanded in the second season, which ended on a major cliffhanger for his character following a S.W.A.T. raid.

When speaking to THR after the March 2022 finale, Cloud noted that his character was set to die in the first couple of episodes, but Levinson changed his mind to keep Fez around.

According to NBC news, family sources said that Angus had been battling suicidal thoughts since returning from Ireland, where his father was laid to rest a week ago.

He passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California, his representatives said. The sources said he was staying with relatives as he worked through his grief.

After the news of Cloud’s death broke on Monday, fans flocked to his Instagram comment section to offer tributes. One of his recent posts that appeared to be a tribute to his father, had a slew of heartfelt condolences.

“RIP the both of you are reunited again, sweet talented soul gone too soon,” one person wrote.

“Im so sorry, sending love,” another commented. “He was so sweet.”