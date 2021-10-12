Esha Gupta’s sizzling topless avatar leaves netizens drooling all over her

By Rachna Prasad
esha gupta
Image credit- Instagram/Esha Gupta

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta posed topless in a few of her pictures shared on her gram. Netizens are drooling all over her sizzling hot photos.

The pictures were taken at the picturesque background, and Esha’s sensational topless look is soaring temperature on the Internet. In the clicks she can be seen wearing baggy denim while teasing her bareback.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

The post has garnered more than 5 lakh views so far with thousands of hearts dropped by netizens in the comment section below.

The actress often flaunts her toned figure online while she shares major fashion goals. Take a look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha was seen in the thriller series Nakaab. Directed by Soumik Sen, the series also stars Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode.

