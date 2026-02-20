Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy star passes away at 53

Advertisement

California: Actor Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday. He was widely known for his ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, a medical drama series and ‘Euphoria’ as Cal Jacobs, which is a teen-drama.

It is reportedly said that Eric was ill and required 24/7 care for his Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which was also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease since April 2025 and died less than a year after being diagnoses.

As per reports, Eric had become a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

It is being said that Eric spent his final days surrounded by his dear friends, his wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Eric William Dane was born in the year 1972 in San Francisco, California. During his early childhood period his father passed away by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after which his mother Jewish faith took care of him and his brother. Moreover, his career started when he moved to Los Angeles in 1993 where he played small roles in the television series that includes ‘Saved by the Bell’, ‘The Wonder Years’, ‘Roseanne’, and ‘Married… with Children’, and several others. He started rising in his career from the film ‘The Basket’ and was featured in ‘Zoe’, ‘Duncan’, ‘Jack & Jane’, ‘Sol Goode’, ‘Feast’, ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, and starred in ‘Open Water 2’.