ENHYPEN’s Heeseung exits group, agency confirms solo career plans

K-pop group ENHYPEN member Lee Heeseung has departed from the band to focus on a solo career. His agency, Belift Lab, confirmed the development on March 10, adding that the singer will continue to remain signed with the label.

According to the company, the decision was made after discussions about the group’s future direction and Heeseung’s individual musical plans.

Following his exit, ENHYPEN will continue promoting as a six-member group consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. Heeseung will prepare for solo activities while staying under the same management.

The announcement comes shortly after the group released its January 2026 EP The Sin: Vanish, which now stands as the final project featuring ENHYPEN’s original seven-member lineup. The band debuted in 2020 through the survival show I-LAND, with Heeseung serving as the main vocalist.

Heeseung addresses fans

After the agency confirmed the news, Heeseung shared a message with fans reflecting on his departure and future plans.

He thanked the members and supporters for standing by him over the years and acknowledged that the announcement may have come as a surprise. The singer explained that the decision followed a long period of discussions with the company about the direction of his career.

He described his years with ENHYPEN as a meaningful period filled with memorable moments and said he intends to continue working hard as he begins a new chapter as a solo artist. He also asked fans to continue supporting both his individual activities and the group.

ENHYPEN responds to the announcement

A few hours after the agency’s statement, the remaining members of ENHYPEN shared a joint message addressing fans.

The group acknowledged that many supporters were likely shocked by the news and expressed concern about how fans, known as ENGENEs, might react. They reassured fans that the group plans to continue moving forward with its activities and promised to keep growing while creating positive experiences for their supporters.

Fans react online

The announcement quickly sparked widespread discussion among fans across social media platforms and online communities.

Some fans pointed out that Heeseung remains signed to Belift Lab while pursuing a solo career, questioning why that required stepping away from group activities. Others compared the situation to other idols under the same parent company who have managed both group promotions and solo projects simultaneously.

The timing of the announcement, which came shortly after the release of The Sin: Vanish, also drew attention within fan circles.

Several online discussions speculated about possible reasons behind the move, including scheduling conflicts, long-term career planning and potential contract timelines. However, none of these possibilities have been confirmed by the agency or the artists involved.

Meanwhile, some fans have begun organizing online campaigns and gatherings outside the HYBE headquarters in Seoul, calling for ENHYPEN to remain a seven-member group.

