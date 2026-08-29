Bollywood Actor Emraan Hashmi tests positive for Swine Flu

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Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu also known as H1N1, the test reports confirmed yesterday. This comes following his travel for shoots, trip to Ranchi, according to sources.

As per reports, Emraan Hashmi was unwell for few days after he had travelled so much, to know what has happened he went for a medical test and the reports confirmed his diagnosis.

Following the confirmation he was advised to take rest and take necessary precautions that are required.

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However, he was available himself for the confirmation but he has made sure to inform Bangalore fans that he will be unavailable for the show. He stated that the show has been postponed and not cancelled, he will be visiting them all on September 12.

Actor Emraan Hashmi himself confirmed his unavailability and that the Bangalore show has been postponed through a Instagram story on his account.

This news comes following Emraan Hashmi’s latest film Awarapan 2’s success in the box office collection. It was released in the theatres on Independence day and collected an amount of Rs 40.50 crore.