Emmys 2026: ‘Widow’s Bay’ Makes History as Most-Awarded Comedy Season

Advertisement

California: Horror comedy ‘Widow’s Bay’ has become the most awarded comedy season in Emmy history after securing multiple wins at the Emmy Awards 2026 on Tuesday.

According to Variety, the horror-comedy closed the weekend with 14 Emmys, with eight banked at the Creative Arts ceremonies and six more on award night, surpassing the 13 that ‘The Studio’ won a year ago for the most Emmys ever collected by a comedy series in a single year.

The ‘Widow’s Bay’ has won the outstanding comedy series over ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ ‘Nobody Wants This,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘Shrinking.’ It secured a win over the record-nominated ‘Hacks’

Katie Dippold, the creator of the series, expressed his gratitude to his team and mother for fun Halloween experiences in his life.

“Just personally, I have to quickly thank my mom for always making Halloween fun. Also, this group was such a great collaboration of the best, wonderful weirdos and artists. These writers, these producers, these amazing actors, these directors,” creator Katie Dippold said while accepting the award.

Advertisement

Apple’s ensemble won almost everything it touched Monday night, with Matthew Rhys taking home the award for lead comedy actor, Kate O’Flynn winning for supporting actress, Stephen Root for supporting actor, Hiro Murai for directing, a first for an Asian director, and writing for Dippold’s premiere episode.

In addition, the show won at the Creative Arts for Betty Gilpin’s guest comedy performance, production design, casting, cinematography, music composition, music supervision, sound editing and sound mixing.

This year’s Emmy nominations were led by “The Pitt” with 25 nominations, followed by ‘Hacks,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘Beef.’

(ANI)

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpses of intimate baby shower with Raj Nidimoru