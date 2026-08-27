Emily in Paris Season 6 set for Christmas release

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New Delhi: OTT platform Netflix has unveiled the first look of the last season of Emily in Paris with a bunch of pictures and has also revealed the release date. The fans of this series have to wait latest by December 23rd and the series will be released on December 24th.

The season 6 is the final season of the series and the first look has teased the return of Emily, Gabriel, Mindy, Alfie, Sylvie and other familiar faces.

The images are shared on Instagram which shows Alfie and Antoine Lambert in one, another captures Emily sharing a quiet moment with Gabriel across a flower stall, next shows Emily and Mindy sitting hand in hand on a Parisian park bench, another shows the main character taking a selfie in a courtyard.

This is not it, many more pictures have been revealed by Netflix that includes Mindy and Alfie in one, Emily in another, Mindy and Nicolas. Sylvie Grateau is also featured at a party, a group shot has also been uploaded.

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Netflix has captioned the post as “It’s finally here! Say bonjour to your first look at EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 6, returning December 24th!”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)