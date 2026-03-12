Edward Norton to Receive Honor at Los Angeles-Italia Festival 2026

Advertisement

Washington DC: Edward Norton will be honoured by the Los Angeles-Italia Festival with a special screening of Barry Alexander Brown’s documentary ‘Fasting and the Longevity Revolution,’ reported Variety.

Norton will be feted at the festival’s annual pre-Oscars event celebrating showbiz ties between Italy and Hollywood, which is running March 8-14 at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

He will be joined on stage by Alexander Brown, who is long known for his work as an editor with Spike Lee; Italian-American biologist and nutrition expert Valter Longo; and social impact producer Chiara Tilesi for a talk focused on the Mediterranean diet “and the relationship between mindful nutrition and quality of life,” according to a statement as quoted by Variety.

Founded and produced by Pascal Vicedomini, the L.A.-Italia fest is being held with the support of Italy’s Ministry of Culture and other entities.

This year’s program includes the U.S. premiere of Anna Magnani biopic “Anna: The Untold Story,” directed by and starring Monica Guerritore; special screenings of Italian box office hits “Buen Camino” starring Checco Zalone, “Ohi Vita” by Pio and Amedeo and “La vita va cosi” by Riccardo Milani; a tribute to Italian singer-songwriter and music producer Tony Renis; and a celebration of Bernardo Bertolucci on the 50th anniversary of his epic “Novecento,” starring Robert De Niro and Gerard Depardieu.

The event’s closer is FIFA World Cup documentary “Two Billion Hearts,” directed by Brazil’s Murilo Salles and narrated by Liev Schreiber, ahead of the 2026 tournament set to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

