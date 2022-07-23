‘Dunki’ BTS pictures and videos leaked, BIG change in the schedule underway

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen on the big screen with not one but three movies lined up for him. Apart from Pathaan and Jawan already in the editing, SRK is currently busy shooting for ‘Dunki,’ his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Meanwhile, some BTS pictures and videos from the ongoing shoot in London have leaked on social media.

Albeit a foreign location, it is getting hard for the actor to complete the shoot as he is getting recognized by his fans that reside all around the world. In one of the leaked videos, the actor can be seen running and quickly getting into his car after fans recognised him.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, these leaked pictures and videos are worrying the director. Rajkumar is not happy with SRK’s pictures and videos from the sets circulating on social media.

According to the sources, makers of the film are planning to make changes in the schedule. It is also being taken into consideration to shoot at remote locations where there’s not much crowd. Perhaps the shoot could shift to studios in Mumbai and sets could be created here.