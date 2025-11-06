Dubai based Popular travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32

Advertisement

New Delhi: Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has died, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

Details surrounding Anunay Sood’s untimely demise remain unknown.

The news was confirmed in a statement issued on his official social media handle, with his family and friends urging respect for their privacy during the difficult time.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

The development sparked grief among his followers and fellow influencers.

One of the leading travel influencers in India, Anunay Sood, has received much recognition and praise across Instagram and YouTube.

He was also featured by NetGeo India, CN Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India. He also enjoyed a 1.4 million follower base on Instagram, followed by thousands of subscribers on YouTube.