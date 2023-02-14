Drunk Nysa Devgn gets snapped in Mumbai, brutally trolled online

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn was recently spotted partying with other star kids such as Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and others at Mumbai’s lavish restaurant last night. However, a video of Nysa’s exit from the party is currently going viral on the internet, in which she can be seen in a drunken state.

In the video, Nysa can be seen wearing a bold, short pink dress for the party while leaving the venue with her bodyguards in tow. The bodyguards escort her to cars while paps instruct her to walk carefully. She also meets the photographer and waves to them once she sat in her car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Netizens quickly noticed her very tipsy state and pointed out the obvious. They trolled her in the comments section of the Instagram post. One person commented, “Itni Kitni pi li” another wrote, “Hope her parents don’t lecture about anything.” While some trolled her for her outfit, some made fun of her skin colour, most of the comments speculated that she was completely drunk.

This isn’t the first time that Nysa Devgn is getting targeted for her lifestyle, as time and again, we have seen people trolling the actress for partying with her friends in clubs and speculating that she was spoiling herself at such a young age. However, there are many people and fan pages already dedicated to Kajol, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, who never miss a chance to support their favourite celeb kid.