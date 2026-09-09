Drishyam 3 trailer out: Vijay Salgaonkar faces a new investigation

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Mumbai: The trailer of anticipated movie ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ has been released today.

The movie marks Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who is now staring at a new danger even after putting a story together so brilliantly.

Introduced as the SP of Crime Branch, Rajveer Singh Tomar, the character played by Jaideep Ahlawat begins a new investigation of the secrets that Vijay Salgaonkar has been hiding for all these years.

The trailer continues the narrative from where Drishyam 2 concluded. As Rajveer looks to unearth flaws in Vijay’s version, the latter starts facing fresh challenges.

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Also featured in ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ are Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj.

Tabu reprises her character, while Prakash Raj also enters the story. The trailer highlights the struggle between Vijay and Rajveer as both try to outmanoeuvre each other.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ stars Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on October 2, 2026.