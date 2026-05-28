‘Drishyam 3’ earns Rs 200 crore globally in first week, Mohanlal thanks fans

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New Delhi : Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has celebrated the blockbuster success of ‘Drishyam 3’ after the film crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release.

Sharing a special poster on X, the actor highlighted the emotional journey of Georgekutty and his family across the popular thriller franchise and thanked audiences for their continued support.

“Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3,” Mohanlal wrote in his post.

ANI News Highlights on May 28, 2026

The film marks the third and final chapter in the acclaimed ‘Drishyam’ trilogy, directed and written by Jeethu Joseph.

Released globally on May 21, 2026, to coincide with Mohanlal’s birthday, the Malayalam crime drama thriller opened to a strong audience response and impressive box office collections.

Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty in the film, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.

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The project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Pen Studios and Panorama Studios presenting the film.

The actor also acknowledged director Jeethu Joseph, the producers, and fans for helping sustain the success of one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated franchises.

The ‘Drishyam’ series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films earned widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and unexpected twists, helping the franchise gain a massive following across India.

The original ‘Drishyam’ was released in 2013, followed by ‘Drishyam 2’ in 2021. The franchise’s popularity also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

‘Drishyam 3’ was initially scheduled for release on April 2, 2026, but was later postponed due to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region before arriving in theatres worldwide on May 21.

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(ANI)