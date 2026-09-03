Dr Shriram Nene reveals why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli chose London

Advertisement

The couple reportedly wanted more privacy and a normal upbringing for their children away from constant public attention.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have settled in London partly due to difficulty in truly celebrating their success back home while constantly remaining in public scrutiny, Dr Shriram Nene has revealed.

In a chat with Anushka, Mr Nene recalled how they just wanted to keep our lives low key” because he felt there was scrutiny over absolutely everything they did.

Advertisement

Mr Nene revealed how requesting to take selfies all the time and the constant questioning and inspection can affect even the most ordinary trip with family.

Mr Nene complimented Anushka and Virat calling them “nice people” who just “want to raise kids normally” with the couple’s life abroad offering them more anonymity to do so.

Married since 2017, the power couple has two children – Vamika and Akaay, and are presently residing in London.