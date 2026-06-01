Double joy for Divyanka Tripathi as she welcomes twin baby boys

Advertisement

Mumbai: Divyanka Tripathi, a prominent television star, along with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, are on the verge of a joyous new chapter in their lives following nearly ten years of marriage, after recently being blessed with twin sons.

The adorable couple had announced the happy news on social media with a cute little note of love to all their fans and viewers, which was widely shared on social media by all members of the industry, along with viewers.

The proud father, Vivek Dahiya, went on to make a funny joke that ‘Karan Arjun has arrived’, and described it as the ‘most beautiful chapter of their lives.’

There are over 1oo k views and 3.5 million likes on the post.

One user commented, “Congratulations dear gbu 🎉🥳❤️”, another user commented, “Welcome to motherhood 💛 . Hope you’re finding time for small, balanced meals

when you can.”

Advertisement

The couple had met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and got married in 2016, and have ever since been considered to be among the most admired couples in the television industry, and are immensely loved by their viewers who have witnessed them grow into parenthood.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)