Don’t have money to rebuild office, will keep it ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will: Kangana Ranaut

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut said that she does not have money to renovate her demolished office building and will continue to work from the ravaged building. The actress also added that she will keep them as a symbol of a “woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.”

“I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world,” said Kangana in a tweet.

A part of Kangana’s Mumbai office was demolished on September 9 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged illegal construction. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive  till  September 22.

On Thursday, the actor paid a visit to the damaged office and surveyed the loss incurred due to the demolition.

