“Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well”: Amaal Mallik calls out Salman Khan Films over ‘Hero’ anniversary post

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Mumbai: Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has called out Salman Khan Films over an anniversary post for the 2015 film ‘Hero,’ after he noticed that the composer and lyricist of one of the film’s songs were not mentioned.

Amaal reacted to the post in the comments section of the official Salman Khan Films account. He questioned the decision to celebrate the song without giving credit to the people who created it.

In his comment, Amaal said the omission was disrespectful to the music makers and pointed out the work that goes into creating a song. He wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned.”

Amaal then asked the team handling the page to be more careful while sharing such posts. He also asked them not to remove his comment so that Salman Khan could see it.

He added, “Learn to do the basics; otherwise, delete this page. Don’t delete my comment; let Salman sir see it as well, so that he knows you guys screwed up.”

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The post was shared by Salman Khan Films as the production house marked the 11th anniversary of Hero. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film marked the Bollywood debuts of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

Amaal composed the music for ‘Hero,’ while Kumaar wrote the lyrics for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera,’ one of the popular songs from the film. The original version was sung by Amaal’s brother Armaan Malik, while Salman Khan also recorded his own version of the song.

Over the years, Amaal has worked on several Hindi film soundtracks, including ‘Jai Ho,’ ‘Roy,’ ‘Hero,’ ‘Airlift,’ ‘Kapoor & Sons,’ ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ ‘Baaghi,’ ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania,’ ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Vedaa.’ He has also released independent songs such as ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon,’ ‘Chal Wahan Jaate Hain’ and ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main.’

(Source: ANI)