Legendary singer Dolly Parton passes away at 80

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New Delhi: Legendary singer and music icon Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80 on August 25. It is being said that Parton was suffering a battle with cancer.

The news of legendary singer and music icon Dolly Parton death was confirmed by her nephew Bryan Seaver through an Instagram video.

The video was uploaded on official Instagram account of the singer. Seaver started the video saying “My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.”

He further added, “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent”, Seaver continued.

“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

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Lastly, “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly – Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Dolly Parton was born in Pittman Center on January 19, she was raised in Sevierville. She in her early age developed interest for music. When Parton was 12 she was featured on Knoxville TV, performed at the Grand Ole Opry around the same time. In the year 1964 after getting graduated she decided to make music as her career by moving to a different city.

Some of the popular songs of hers are ‘Joshua’, ‘Coat of Many Colors’, ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’. Dolly Parton’s first Grammy Award was given for her ‘Here You Come Again’.