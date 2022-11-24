‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actress Neha Marda announces pregnancy

Entertainment
By IANS 0
neha marda pregnant
Image credit- IANS

Mumbai: ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actress Neha Marda has announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Ayushman Agarwal. In the picture she can be seen wearing a red dress and showing her baby bump while her husband opted for a black suit with white shirt.

Neha wrote in the caption sharing the happiness with her fans and friends and expressing her gratitude to the Almighty: “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam..Finally God has arrived in me..Baby coming soon”

Post her comment many of her fans and friends congratulated her. Actor Vibhav Roy mentioned: “Congratulations”

Related News

IFFI celebrates 50 years of Manipuri cinema

Madonna flashes bare bust in risque video after begging…

Documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ to drop on…

Bipasha, Karan name daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, share…

‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress Shrenu Parikh wrote: “Sooooo happy for u guys”

Rashami Desai, Ashi Singh, Jayati Bhatia and others also congratulated them.

Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman in 2012.

The actress is known for her roles in ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, among others.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.