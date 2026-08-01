Documentary on ‘Operation Sindoor’ announced, to premiere on August 15

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Mumbai: On Friday, Discovery Channel India announced Declassified: Operation Sindoor, an upcoming documentary that examines the planning, execution and impact of India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The unprecedented documentary brings together “representatives from India’s military leadership, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists to recount the behind-the-scenes operation during the 88-hour conflict. Following the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the series traces India’s response from the earliest strategic deliberations and military preparations to the launch and execution of Operation Sindoor,” read a press note.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history. For this first documentary, we are honoured to bring perspectives from across all three branches of India’s armed forces alongside key experts and those closest to the operation. Being entrusted with this unprecedented access came with tremendous responsibility, and we approached it with the rigour, sensitivity and authenticity that the subject demands.”

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The series will premiere exclusively on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15, 2026, with part 1 airing at 9 PM and the second instalment at 10 PM.

(Source: ANI)