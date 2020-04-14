Do you want Sunny Leone to share your dance move

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Sunny Leone’s signature dance moves include “chapati”, “belna” (process of preparing chapati) and “jalebi”!

The Bollywood star took to Instagram to reveal her signature moves, which include these ‘desi’ steps.

On Monday afternoon, Sunny Leone revealed the list of her signature dance moves on Instagram. The actress shared a video where she can be seen performing each and every dance move as she verbally describes them.

“My signature Dance moves!! Can you do it?
Copy my moves and tag #LockedUpWithSunny and @sunnyleone so that I can see them!! Best moves will be shared on @lockedupwithsunny account!! #SunnyLeone,” the actress captioned.

Fans comments included the predictable “I love you” and “Love you Sunny” posts. Some fans also expressed their feelings with red heart and fire emojis.

 

