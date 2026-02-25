Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 4: 19% budget recovered so far

Advertisement

Mumbai: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein is witnessing a steady yet modest run at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit theatres on February 20, has completed four days in cinemas but is facing tough competition from multiple releases.

Drops Below ₹1 Crore on Monday

According to early estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein collected approximately ₹60 lakh on Day 4 (Monday). The film saw a 52% drop compared to its opening day collection of ₹1.25 crore. Despite maintaining a reasonable hold, the movie slipped below the crucial ₹1 crore marks.

The film is currently competing with titles like O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, and Assi, which has impacted its overall performance.

Total Collection So Far

After four days, the film’s total net collection in India stands at ₹4.80 crore. Including taxes, the gross collection has reached approximately ₹5.66 crore. Reportedly mounted on a modest budget, the film has recovered around 19% of its production cost so far.

Target Ahead

The romantic drama is now aiming to surpass the lifetime domestic collection of Yudhra, which had earned ₹11.35 crore net in India. To achieve this milestone, the film will need to maintain steady occupancy through the weekdays and show growth over the upcoming weekend.

The reports suggest that the coming days will be crucial in determining whether Do Deewane Seher Mein can attain commercial success at the box office.