DJ Diplo delights fans by performing in Aishwarya Rai sweatshirt at Lollapalooza

Mumbai:American DJ Diplo performed for a packed crowd at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai while lighting up the stage at the first Indian edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza wearing a black sweatshirt with a print of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Diplo played various hit tracks, including ‘Lean On’ and ‘Where Are You Now’, along with the Punjabi song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’. As a picture of him from the festival was shared on Reddit, fans of the DJ couldn’t stop praising him for the gesture.

On Twitter, a person wrote: “Diplo wearing Aishwarya Rai T is basically all of us born in the 90s.”

A Reddit user found it “cool” that Diplo wore the T-shirt to be relatable to the Indian audience: “I think it’s cool that he’s wearing it to a Mumbai show though even if he’s just trying to pander to the audience. If I was an artist I’d probably do the same if I was travelling to different countries for shows.”

Day 2 of the fest also saw performances from Indian rapper Divine, Prateek Kuhad and the headlining rock band, The Strokes.

