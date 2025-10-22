Diwali 2025 Box Office: Thamma opens strong, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat surprises

Advertisement

This Diwali, Maddock Films’ Thamma and Milap Zaveri’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat went head-to-head at the box office.

Released on October 21, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reportedly opened to Rs. 24.87 crore on its first day.

Thamma’s opening was lower than previous Maddock horror-comedies like Stree 2 (Rs. 35 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Rs. 32 crore).

The horror-comedy, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe explores vampire lore with Ayushmann playing a man who suddenly becomes a vampire, falling in love with Rashmika while facing supernatural challenges.

Despite being the main Diwali release and facing minimal competition, only Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also hit theatres.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, surprised audiences with a solid Rs. 8.50 crore opening. The romantic drama, which lacked big Bollywood names performed particularly well in tier-2 centres.

This makes it one of the biggest openings for a romantic film in 2025, behind only Saiyaara (Rs. 20.50 crore). The film’s promotions were unique, with Harshvardhan Rane personally selling tickets and putting up promotional material across Mumbai.

While Thamma was expected to dominate the Diwali box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat managed to grab attention. The day ended with Thamma leading overall collections, but both films proved that audiences are open to different genres, whether horror-comedy or romantic drama.